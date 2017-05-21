Pastor berates politicians, others for fostering corruption



The Senior Pastor, Christ Disciples Central Fellowship, Emmanuel Akpan has attributed the high level of corruption in the country to politicians and men of God who have consigned their integrity to the dustbin for worldly gains, fame, wealth and power.

Akpan said this at the service of songs held in honour of the church’s late General Superintendent, Pastor Joe Solomon.He accused some pastors of using dubious means to swindle their unsuspecting members to enrich themselves.

He also berated the nation’s politicians for their selfishness and greed, saying it is because they have forgotten what it means to have integrity that they continue to embezzle the people’s resources at the detriment of the country’s development.Also, the guest lecturer, Apostle Ralph Williams observed that integrity is what would help the country in the fight against corruption.

