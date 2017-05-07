Pastor Caught With Human Skull On His Way To Bury It Inside His Church (Photo)

The Oyo State Police Command has paraded a self-proclaimed evangelist, Isaiah Alimi, who was caught in possession of a human skull.

Isaiah who claims to be the founder of a church in the Algbado area of Lagos state, said he found the human skull in a building currently undergoing refurbishment in the Pakoto area of Ogun state.

Isaiah said he planned to bury the skull on his land in Ijaiye so as to scare robbers from the area.

“I did not exhume any dead body. I was going to bury it on my site around Ijaye in order to scare away robbers who have sacked seven towns in the area. I planned to have another church on the site where I wanted to bury the human skull. I had yet to reach my site when police stopped me and found the skull in my possession. I was also caught with other charms. My father was a herbalist and he taught me how to prepare some charms. I did not plan to harm anyone with it or prepare money ritual”, he said.

The state Police Commissioner, Abiodun Odude, who paraded him at the command headquarters in Eleyele, said Isaiah would be charged to court for the crime.

