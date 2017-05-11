Pastor demands $50m for 709-carat diamond he discovered – NAIJ.COM
Pastor demands $50m for 709-carat diamond he discovered
Emmanuel Momoh, a Christian pastor in Sierra Leone, who discovered one of the world's largest uncut diamonds in the country, has said he expects to get "not less than $50 million" for the 709-carat precious stone, after it failed to reach its minimum …
SLeone govt to seek higher diamond offers in Belgium
Giant diamond auction fails as Sierra Leone rejects offer
$7.7 million bid for Sierra Leone 709-carat diamond fails
