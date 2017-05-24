Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor says has God’s digits, calls, speaks – New Zimbabwe.com

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New Zimbabwe.com

Pastor says has God's digits, calls, speaks
New Zimbabwe.com
JUST when you think you have seen it all‚ a Zimbabwean pastor has filmed himself having a telephone conversation “directly with God”. Congregants have endured having Doom sprayed in their faces‚ being fed grass‚ snakes and Rattex in a series of bizarre …
Video of Zimbabwean Pastor Having a Phone Conversation With God Goes Viral [VIDEO]SIGNAL (press release)
Zimbabwean pastor 'talks to God on his mobile phone'The Times (subscription)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.