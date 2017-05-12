Pastor Tim Omotoso in South Africa illegally court hears – RNews
RNews
Pastor Tim Omotoso in South Africa illegally court hears
The Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday heard that controversial Nigerian televangelist and Senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International church, Tim Omotoso, who is seeking bail after being arrested by the Hawks on allegations of human …
Controversial pastor Omotoso 'was in SA illegally'
