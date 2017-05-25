‘Pastor’s been sleeping with me since I was 10; this’s the fourth abortion’

By Evelyn Usman & Onozure Dania

LAGOS—Scriptural assertions of wolves in sheep clothing resurfaced yesterday, following a startling revelation by a 16-year-old Senior Secondary School, SSS, I student, on how she has been subjected to sexual violations since she was 10 years by a pastor at the Egbe branch of a popular new generation pentecostal church.

The victim, who spoke from the hospital bed around Ikotun area of the state, alleged that the suspect, with the connivance of a medical doctor, had carried out four abortions on her without her consent.

Trouble, as gathered, started for the teenager after the demise of her parents six years ago. An uncle she identified simply as George, took her to Delta State from where the suspect, who had just been separated from his wife, took her to Lagos to look after his child, with a promise to train her in school.

That was when he allegedly started a sexual relationship with her in his three-bedroom flat at 6, Dolamo Street, Agodo-Egbe.

The victim alleged that whenever he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her, he would invite her to his bedroom and offer her some drugs after which she would lose her memory.

According to her, “he usually invited me to bring water to his room at night. Thereafter, he would give me some drugs. But when I summoned courage to ask him one day, he said that the drugs was to make me sexually active.

‘No one believed me’

“I have waited for this day when I would be free from his claws. The first time I opened up to our branch’s Senior Pastor and his wife, I was hushed. They even said I wanted to tarnish my guardian’s image, despite all he had done to keep me in school.

“Again, I reported the sexual molestation to some of my school teachers, but they said they did not know how to go about it and how to prove my claim. They were even afraid that I could be driven away from the house and that it would mean the end of my education.

“This is my fourth pregnancy he has aborted. When he took me to the doctor that has been carrying out the abortion on me, the doctor refused, saying he had been doing it right from when I was 10 years.

“The doctor opened up to me that there could be complications if the pregnancy was terminated.

“He took me to another place that looked like a laboratory on Monday, where I was laid on a slab. I begged the doctor not to do anything, but they pinned me down and the doctor induced me to sleep.

“When I woke up, I discovered that they had flushed out the pregnancy.”

She added that when they got home that night, the suspect attempted to sleep with her again, but she refused, adding that the next day (Tuesday), she packed her belongings out of the house and headed for school where she intended to be living.

Abortion by quack

It was while heading to the school that she slumped, bleeding from her private part. Sympathisers rushed her to a hospital along Isolo-Mushin Road, where it was discovered that the abortion was not properly done.

Continuing in tears, the teenager said: “The hospital bed I laid on was soaked with blood. The attention of a church member, who is also a family friend of my guardian, was invited. When the result of the scan came out, it revealed that the abortion was not properly done.”

At 7p.m., yesterday, the victim was still been attended to at the hospital. A nurse at the hospital, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the teenager was in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, her guardian, who she calls Daddy, has been arrested by policemen at Area ‘M’ and has admitted to the girl’s claims.

Investigations, according to police sources, were still ongoing.

