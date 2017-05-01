Path to group stage opens with Team Managers Workshop

With barely two weeks to the opening matches of the group stage of the Total CAF Champions League 2017 and Total CAF Confederation Cup 2017, the participating clubs are already rearing to go.

The Managers of the 32 clubs, 16 for each competition, attended a one-day Team Managers Workshop held on Thursday, 27 April 2017 at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The event, organized on the heels of the draw of the group phase 24-hours earlier, provided an opportunity for the officials of the qualified clubs to discuss the organizational and logistical issues including Marketing, Media, Refereeing and Security.

It also served a platform for the club officials to exchange ideas and share experiences amongst others with respect to the organization at this level especially for clubs, who will be making their debuts at the pool stage.

“This workshop is very important since the clubs get to know everything about the group phase of the Total CAF Champions League 2017 and Total CAF Confederation Cup 2017. This year’s is significant because the group stage now has 16 clubs and there are going to be some innovations in terms of organization,” said CAF Acting General Secretary, Essam Ahmed in his remark to the participants.

On the sidelines of the workshop now an annual affair, the participants had luncheon with CAF President Ahmad, after outlining his vision to them in a brief meeting, moments after the draw.

Meanwhile, the Team Doctors of qualified clubs will take part in a Medical Seminar from 1-3 May 2017, at the CAF Centre of Excellence in Mbankomo, Cameroon, to discuss medical related to the two competitions.

Culled from CAFonline

The post Path to group stage opens with Team Managers Workshop appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

