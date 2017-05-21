Patience helped me understand the music industry — G-Druz

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

With a fresh single featuring Skales and a video that was released just a few days ago, the joy of being one of the most talked about fast-rising artiste is nothing compared to pushing one’s career to the next level for G-Druz, a new music sensation signed to GDR Records. Charles, otherwise known as G-Druz, is fast singing his way into the minds of music lovers, registering his craft on their lips within and outside the country with a unique voice and vibes that place him above many of his contemporaries in the industry.

Produced by ace music maker, Young D, G-Druz’s new single, Slow, illustrates his uniqueness as an artiste in a world of his own. G-Druz who just released the video to his new single less than a week ago, said he has waited patiently, sharpening and polishing his art before going professional in 2014 when he released his popular single,

“I have waited enough to understand the dynamics of the music industry and how to play the game. Right now, my new single tells the whole story about my music and my personality. They say “slow but steady wins the race”. I guess this saying is holding true for me at the moment. The video was released less than a week ago and I am glad that my fans have fallen in love with it just like they did with the audio. Now, we are not stopping again, from now, it is going to be music all the way,” he said.

