Patience Ozokwor & Chiwetalu Agu Join the Cast of “The Wedding Party 2”! See More Behind the Scenes Photos

A few weeks ago BN brought you the scoop about a sequel being made for Kemi Adetiba’s hit movie “The Wedding Party”. We are super excited about it and to make fans of the movie even more excited, the cast and crew of the sequel have been sharing a few behind the scenes photos online. […]

The post Patience Ozokwor & Chiwetalu Agu Join the Cast of “The Wedding Party 2”! See More Behind the Scenes Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

