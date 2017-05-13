Pages Navigation Menu

Paul Pogba father is dead

Father of the most expensive player in the World, Paul Pogba, Fassou Antoine Pogba, is dead. According to reports in France, Antoine Pogba died at the age of 79. Le Parisien reports that the sad news was confirmed to them by the family Friday night. In March, Pogba had posted on Instagram a photo of his …

