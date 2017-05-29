Paul Pogba visits Mecca

The world’s most expensive footballer Paul Pogba has posted pictures of himself at the holiest site of Islam, days after helping Manchester United to victory in the Europa League final. He also issued greetings for the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, which began on Saturday. The Frenchman posted a photo of himself standing in …

