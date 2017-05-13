Paul Pogba’s father Fassou passes away aged 79 – Daily Mail
Paul Pogba's father Fassou passes away aged 79
Fassou Antoine Pogba was battling illness before his death and the Pogba family confirmed the sad news to Le Parisien. Fassou left his native Guinea at the age of 30 to move to Paris in France – the country his son Paul chose to represent at …
