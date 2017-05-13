Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paul Pogba’s father Fassou passes away aged 79 – Daily Mail

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Paul Pogba's father Fassou passes away aged 79
Daily Mail
Fassou Antoine Pogba was battling illness before his death and the Pogba family confirmed the sad news to Le Parisien. Fassou left his native Guinea at the age of 30 to move to Paris in France – the country his son Paul chose to represent at

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.