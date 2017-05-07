Pay Bi-Courtney N200bn ‘debt’, Babalakin tells FG – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Pay Bi-Courtney N200bn 'debt', Babalakin tells FG
Daily Trust
Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Mohammed Airport terminal two (MMA2) yesterday cried out to the Federal Government to pay over N200bn allegedly owed the company. Chairman of BASL, Dr. Wale Babalakin said the …
MMA2 marks 10th anniversary, as FG indebtness hits N200b
