Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pay our 13-month salaries or face industrial action, NULGE tells Delta Govt – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Pay our 13-month salaries or face industrial action, NULGE tells Delta Govt
Vanguard
The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Delta State Chapter has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Delta state government over non-payment of workers' salaries in arrears of 8-13 months. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.