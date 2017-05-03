PDP afraid of APGA the way demons fear Jesus Christ – Tony Ifeanya
The All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, dreads its party the way demons and occultic people tremble at the name of Jesus. The party said that the spirit of its late leader and founder, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu is still with them, noting that it remained inseparable with […]
