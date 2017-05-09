PDP attacks Chime, says he defected to APC to avoid EFCC

By Chinedu Adonu

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Enugu State, Hon. Emmanuel Okwuchukwu Nebo has said that former governor Sullivan Chime of Enugu State who recently defected to APC, did so to avoid being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.



Nebo, who is also the President General of Agbudu Community, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, said that Chime may deceive some people but not all the people that he joined APC because PDP was at the brink of collapse as he claimed.

The party chieftain who disclosed this in an interview said that Chime was a deceiver who couldn’t win senatorial seat when he was a sitting governor but told APC and the world that APC would win all the political seats in Enugu State come 2019.

He said that the people of Udi have disassociated themselves from joining APC, saying that Chime was totally on his own.

Recall that all the traditional rulers, leaders of thought and people of Udi Local Government on Sunday marched to government house Enugu to disclaim what Chime said and reaffirm that PDP would win Enugu State come 2019 election because it’s a PDP State.

“As a sitting governor he wanted to go for senate but couldn’t make and it will be a difficult task for him because if the whole traditional rulers of his constituency have come to government house to disassociate themselves from what Chime has said, “how can he make it, “he said.

“Chime defected to APC for the fear of EFCC and that statement was just to pacify those that he wanted to buy from persecuting him, that statement does not have any effect because come 2019, PDP will win all positions as you know that Enugu is PDP State”, Emmanuel posits..

He urged all the 17 local governments in Enugu state to remain focused and participate fully to enjoy the dividend of democracy that PDP brought to the state.

He made this known to newsmen in Enugu after the chieftain title, “Iyierioba 1” of a member of house of representative and chairman house committee on work, Honr, Tobi Okechukwu.

He pointed out that the dividend of PDP government was displayed by the deputy senate president, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu during the chieftaincy title “Iyierioba 1″of a member of house of representative and chairman committee on works, Hon. Tobi Okechukwu representing Awgu constituency.

“Senator Ike Ekweremadu during the chieftaincy title at Agbudu community promised to commence work on 36 mile Oji-Awgu road next week as a part of dividend of government.”, He said.

The post PDP attacks Chime, says he defected to APC to avoid EFCC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

