PDP chieftain says strong opposition key to good governance

As Nigerians celebrate 18 years of democracy, Mr Alexander Mwolwus, a chieftain of the PDP in Pankshin, Plateau State, has called for a stronger opposition to keep leaders on their toes.

“Every democracy needs the push and pressure of a virile opposition. Every government needs a constant reminder that there is always an alternative group waiting to take over, if it fails,” Mwolwus told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

Mwolwus cautioned government against suppressing opposition groups, urging that it (opposition) be allowed to flourish so as to give Nigerians more options.

He advised opposition parties against being intimidated into silence, and criticised the wave of defections from PDP to the ruling APC.

“Those in opposition should remain there so as to point out the mistakes of those in authorities; democracy will not grow if the voters have no credible options,” he pointed out.

The PDP chieftain advised the federal and state governments to step up efforts toward quality governance, urging elected politicians not to forget the change they promised Nigerians.

“There is hunger and pain in the land. Nigerians need positive change that will make life better,” he said.

While acknowledging efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari toward good governance, he said that the interest of the poor masses should be the guiding principle behind every government policy.

“Government must gauge the feeling of the poor masses so as to determine failure or success. The leaders should not trust songs composed by praise singers,” he said.

Mwolwus, former Special Adviser (Political Affairs) to former Plateau Governor Jonah Jang, urged government to come up with stern measures to tackle the economic recession and give more hope to Nigerians.

He said that 18 years of uninterrupted democracy was a signal that Nigeria was maturing into stable representative governance, and urged the APC government to build on what the PDP government did in its 16 years.

