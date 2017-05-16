PDP Crisis: Makarfi-leadership Asks State Chapters to Adopt Alternative Platforms

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked state chapters of the party to adopt alternative political parties for their candidates in the up-coming elections pending the ruling of the Supreme Court on the crisis rocking the party.

Under the circumstance, the Caretaker Committee said state chapters of the party are allowed to take any decision they consider appropriate.

It said the move is to avoid the chances of its candidates being scuttled due to the antics of the rival leadership of the PDP led by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the faction’s spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, the caretaker Committee, said it took the decision in order to avoid the experience where Senator Sheriff tried to scuttle the chances of the PDP by fielding APC lackeys and surrogates as alternative candidates.

Details later…

