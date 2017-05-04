PDP crisis: Supreme Court adjourns case, orders for written arguments

The Supreme Court, on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the objection filed by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Modu Sheriff, against the appeal filed before the court by the Ahmed Makarfi’s faction of the party. The case has been adjourned till May 25, 2017 for further hearing. The motion brought before […]

PDP crisis: Supreme Court adjourns case, orders for written arguments

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

