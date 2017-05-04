PDP crisis: Supreme Court begins hearing on leadership tussle
The Supreme Court, on Thursday commenced hearing on the objection filed by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Modu Sheriff, against the appeal filed before the court by the Ahmed Makarfi’s faction of the party. Following the ruling of a Port Harcourt High Court, on February 27 affirming Sheriff as the party’s […]
