PDP crisis: Supreme Court to hear Makarfi’s appeal May 25

The Supreme Court will on May 25 hear the appeal filed by the Ahmed Makarfi faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Port-Harcourt, which recognised Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the party.

A five-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Musa Datijo Mohammed, chose the date after granting leave to the 1st and 2nd respondents (Sheriff and PDP’s National Secretary, Adewale Oladipo) to regularise their processes.

They were represented by Akin Olujinmi (SAN).

The court equally agreed to hear on same date, a motion filed by the Sheriff-led leadership of the party, challenging the legitimacy of the appeal filed in the name of the PDP by the Makarfi faction, which had been sacked by virtue of the Appeal Court judgment.

Thursday’s proceedings were witnesses by many stalwarts of the two factions fighting for the party leadership.

The spacious courtroom was full to the brims.

Those sighted by The Nation included Makarfi, Senator Ben Obi, Prof. Jerry Gana, a former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi and the Spokesman for the Makarfi faction, Dayo Adeyeye.

