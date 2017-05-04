Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP crisis: Tension as Supreme Court begins hearing on leadership tussle – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

PDP crisis: Tension as Supreme Court begins hearing on leadership tussle
NAIJ.COM
The Supreme Court, on Thursday May 4 commenced hearing on the objection filed by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Modu Sheriff, against the appeal filed before the court by the Ahmed Makarfi's faction of the party. NAIJ.com …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.