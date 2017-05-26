PDP crisis: Wike threatens to dump PDP if Sheriff wins at Supreme Court – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
PDP crisis: Wike threatens to dump PDP if Sheriff wins at Supreme Court
Daily Post Nigeria
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Friday vowed not to work under the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff should the Supreme Court affirm him, Sheriff, as the leader of the party. Featuring on …
PDP crisis: 'Being under Sheriff, against my belief and tradition' says Wike
I can never be under PDP with Sheriff as chairman – Wike
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!