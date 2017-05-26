PDP crisis: Wike threatens to dump PDP if Sheriff wins at Supreme Court

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Friday vowed not to work under the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff should the Supreme Court affirm him, Sheriff, as the leader of the party. Featuring on Channels Television, the Rivers Governor stressed that working under Sheriff’s leadership “is against […]

PDP crisis: Wike threatens to dump PDP if Sheriff wins at Supreme Court

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

