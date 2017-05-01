PDP demands release of Lamido, Suswam, others
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee has called for unconditional release of the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido and other political detainees in custody. The PDP made the call in a statement issued by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary of the Committee on Monday in Abuja. The party stated that its attention has been once again drawn to “unwarranted arrest and detention” of Lamido by men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Kano State.
