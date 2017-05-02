PDP Demands Unconditional Release Of Lamido, Suswam, Others In Custody

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee has called for unconditional release of the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido and other political detainees in custody.

The PDP made the call in a statement issued by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary of the Committee on Monday in Abuja.

The party stated that its attention has been once again drawn to “unwarranted arrest and detention” of Lamido by men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Kano State.

Adeyeye described the arrest of Lamido as “outrageous and anti-democratic” and not base on the frivolous allegation of ‘inciting the public’ levied against him.

“The true reason for his arrest, however, has to do with the forthcoming Local Government elections in Jigawa State.”

The arrest of former Governor Gabriel Suswan of Benue, according to the party, was also linked to the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state.

“We are therefore calling on the security agencies in the country to release unconditionally, Lamido, Suswam, former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, and all other political detainees in their custody,” the party stated.

Adeyeye added that PDP was also aware that members of the opposition would be in for a hard time in the run-up to the 2019 general elections with more arrests and intimidation of their prominent leaders.

