PDP demands unconditional release of Lamido, Suswam, others in custody

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee has called for unconditional release of the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido and other political detainees in custody. The PDP made the call in a statement issued by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary of the Committee on Monday in Abuja. The party […]

