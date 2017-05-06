Pages Navigation Menu

PDP factions clash in Plateau as police seal party secretariat – Vanguard

Vanguard

PDP factions clash in Plateau as police seal party secretariat
Vanguard
The Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Plateau State yesterday attempted to take over the party secretariat in Jos, a move that was vehemently resisted by the Ahmed Makerfi led faction. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
