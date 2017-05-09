PDP has never formed any alternative party – Walid Jubrin

The Board of Trustees(BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], says no decision has been taken to adopt an alternative platform because of the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The PDP BoT Chairman, Sen. Walid Jubrin made the clarification in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Supreme Court​ has adjourned its sitting on the party’s leadership tussle till May 24.

Jubrin expressed the BoT’s commitment to follow all legal processes that will help redeem the party’s image “as anything not built on truth will fail and falsehood will crush.

“The attention of the PDP BoT has been drawn to series of publications alleging that PDP has adopted a particular political party just newly registered as its fold back position .

“I want to make it very clear that PDP has never formed any alternative party.

“If it has to agree on something like that, all organs and forums of the party viz BoT, National caucus, PDP Governors Forum, National Assembly caucus have to be consulted.

“The PDP States chairmen forum, former ministers forum, former Governors forum, various youth forums, elders forum nationwide, women’s forums etc will also be fully consulted before such a very sensitive decision is taken,” Jubrin said.

He assured all party supporters that the BoT has accepted the judicial processes going on at the Supreme Court​ as the only option left to the party to resolve the persistent crisis.

“We are very confident that the Supreme Court shall freely and independently take fair decision which will be historic in Nigeria’s democracy.”

He also assured all PDP members that the BoT remains resolutely united and absolutely loyal to the party.

“Any child that does not allow his mother to sleep, he too will never sleep.

“I want to further assure our members and supporters that we shall keep them informed of any development before any action is taken .”

Jubrin also congratulated PDP governors who won all seats in recent local government elections in their states .

