PDP Has No Alternative Platform, Says Party’s BoT

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Walid Jibrin, yesterday dispelled claims that its members have adopted a newly registered political party as its fall back position ahead of the Supreme Court judgement on the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The BoT chairman stated that if a new party would be used as an alternative platform, it would be endorsed by all organs and forums of the party.

The Sen Ali Modu Sheriff-led PDP had accused the Sen Ahmed Makarfi camp of planning to form a new party.

But reacting yesterday, Sen Jibrin said “The attention of the PDP BoT has been drawn to series of publications alleging that PDP has adopted a particular political party just newly registered as its fold back position. I want to make it very clear that PDP has never formed any alternative party.

“If it has to agree on something like that all organs and forums of the party Viz BoT, National caucus, PDP governors forum, National Assembly caucus , states PDP chairmen forum,former ministers forum, former governors forum, various youth forums, elders forum nation wide,women’s forums etc will be fully consulted before such a very sensitive decision is taken.”

