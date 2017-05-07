Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why 2019 election will be more complex – Kontagora – Daily Trust

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Why 2019 election will be more complex – Kontagora
Daily Trust
By Muideen Olaniyi & Aisha Mujeli | Publish Date: May 7 2017 2:00AMColonel Aminu Isah Kontagora (rtd.) is a former military administrator of Kano and Benue states. In this exclusive interview, he talks on Nigeria's ruling party as well as the crisis in
PDP in disarray ahead of Benue LG pollsVanguard
Ogun 2019: Anxiety grips APC over Adebutu's rumoured defectionThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.