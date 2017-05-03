PDP is Dead and Cremated – Ex-Gov. Chime

A former governor of Enugu State, Mr Sullivan Chime, says his decision to join the APC is to provide direction for upcoming politicians in Enugu State.

According to Vanguard, Chime made the announcement on Wednesday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on his plan to formally register as a member of the APC, describing his former party, the PDP as “dead and cremated.”

“I have now made my consultations with all ward, local government and state chairmen of the APC and the entire state executive of the party, including the national leadership.

“They have assured us that we can come in and I am excited about the prospect of joining the party.”

Chime described the APC as the only viable party with national outlook in the country. “This is the only party that can take any politician to their destination and I pray that what happened to the PDP does not happen to APC.”

The former governor said that he would on May 6, register formally with the APC at his country home in Udi/Agbudu Ward in the Udi Local Government Area.

“I am moving to the APC because a lot of people are looking up to me for direction. I ended my journey in 2015 but I still have my supporters looking for guidance.”

Chime said that he was neither joining the APC to fight anybody nor seeking for any elective position as there was none at the moment. He said that the APC had come to stay in Enugu State, noting that if things continued the way they were “I can assure you that the APC will win the state in 2019. Change has come to Enugu and it is like a movement.”

He said it was regrettable that his decision to exercise his constitutional right by joining any political party of his choice had elicited spates of violence, sponsored by his detractors in the PDP.

“Since I announced my exit from the PDP, I have been branded a total failure. “Some people think I am nursing the ambition to go to the senate and the best thing to do is to run me down.”

The former governor said that his supporters at various Local Government Areas in the state had been consistently chastised for their decision to join him to the APC. He cited an instance where a Local Government chairman in the state invaded and incited violence at a venue where APC chieftains were having a meeting.

“It will be unfortunate if people re-introduce violence in the politics of the state after we worked hard to stem it. “You cannot stop people from meeting simply because you are a local government chairman and they do not belong to your party,” said Chime.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post PDP is Dead and Cremated – Ex-Gov. Chime appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

