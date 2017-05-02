Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP presidential campaign didn’t receive a kobo of NIA cash – Kayode

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Emmanuel Aziken

LAGOS— Former minister and spokesman of the 2015 Goodluck Jonathan Presidential Campaign, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has distanced the campaign organisation from the reported N13 billion cash found in a National Intelligence Agency, NIA, safe house in Ikoyi, Lagos.

*Fani-Kayode

The campaign spokesman said attempts to link the suspended Director-General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, to the PDP presidential campaign was an attempt to rubbish the career public officer who Fani-Kayode said did not spend the agency’s funds on the campaign.

Responding to the claims in a tweet yesterday, Fani-Kayode said: “The attempt to rubbish the D-G of NIA and destroy him by certain elements in government will fail. He did not spend one kobo on GEJ’s campaign.”

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post PDP presidential campaign didn’t receive a kobo of NIA cash – Kayode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.