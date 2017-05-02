PDP presidential campaign didn’t receive a kobo of NIA cash – Kayode

By Emmanuel Aziken

LAGOS— Former minister and spokesman of the 2015 Goodluck Jonathan Presidential Campaign, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has distanced the campaign organisation from the reported N13 billion cash found in a National Intelligence Agency, NIA, safe house in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The campaign spokesman said attempts to link the suspended Director-General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, to the PDP presidential campaign was an attempt to rubbish the career public officer who Fani-Kayode said did not spend the agency’s funds on the campaign.

Responding to the claims in a tweet yesterday, Fani-Kayode said: “The attempt to rubbish the D-G of NIA and destroy him by certain elements in government will fail. He did not spend one kobo on GEJ’s campaign.”

