PDP presidential campaign didn’t receive a kobo of NIA cash – Kayode
By Emmanuel Aziken
LAGOS— Former minister and spokesman of the 2015 Goodluck Jonathan Presidential Campaign, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has distanced the campaign organisation from the reported N13 billion cash found in a National Intelligence Agency, NIA, safe house in Ikoyi, Lagos.
The campaign spokesman said attempts to link the suspended Director-General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, to the PDP presidential campaign was an attempt to rubbish the career public officer who Fani-Kayode said did not spend the agency’s funds on the campaign.
Responding to the claims in a tweet yesterday, Fani-Kayode said: “The attempt to rubbish the D-G of NIA and destroy him by certain elements in government will fail. He did not spend one kobo on GEJ’s campaign.”
The post PDP presidential campaign didn’t receive a kobo of NIA cash – Kayode appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!