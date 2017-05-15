PDP promises to win future elections in Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State on Sunday expressed optimism that it would win all future elections in the state. Some chieftains of the party in the state said at a zonal meeting in Awgu for Enugu West that the party would continue to control the state in spite of recent political realignments in the state. The Deputy Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Chief Donatus Uzogbado, said that the party was not envisaging any challenge from any of the opposition parties in the state.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

