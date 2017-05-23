Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP rejects Katsina bye election results, wants INEC to declare it inconclusive

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Bashir Bello
KATSINA – The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Katsina state chapter has rejected the election results into the Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency.

PDP

The PDP Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri who rejected the election results while addressing a press conference on the stand of the party regarding the election, however called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to declare the election inconclusive.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

He called for the election results to be declared inconclusive on the ground that there was a lot of election malpractice ranging from ballot box and paper snatching among others.
Details later…

The post PDP rejects Katsina bye election results, wants INEC to declare it inconclusive appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.