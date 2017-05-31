Pages Navigation Menu

PDP reveals how Lalong allegedly blew away N121b in two years

Posted on May 31, 2017

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has revealed how the administration of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State allegedly wasted N121.055bn on controversial projects within two years. The PDP, while lambasting the governor over his failure to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the State’s creation, also described those defecting to the All Progressives Congress, especially in […]

