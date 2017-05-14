PDP Ruling party says it will win future elections in Enugu – Pulse Nigeria
|
Vanguard
|
PDP Ruling party says it will win future elections in Enugu
Pulse Nigeria
Ekwe hailed the exemplary relationship between Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, saying that the state had not had it so good. Published: 14.05.2017; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail.
2019: Enugu West Pledges Support for Ugwuanyi
Enugu to hold LG polls in 2017, as 5000 APC members defect to PDP
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!