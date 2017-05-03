PDP Senators alert of alleged plots to arrest ex-governors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate, rose from a meeting on Wednesday, raising the alarm over alleged plots by those it described as members of ‘President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabal’, to intimidate and arrest former governors in the country, opposed to the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Addressing a press conference after a closed door meeting, the lawmakers revealed that the targeted former governors are drawn from both the APC and the PDP.

Spokesman of the caucus, Enyinnaya Abaribe, decried the clampdown on members of the opposition who have spoken out against President Buhari.

He called on Nigerians to be aware of the antics of the cabal and added that the country is gradually returning to military era, where freedom of Nigerians was trampled upon.

While vowing to resist any form of intimidation, the PDP lawmakers called for the immediate release of three former PDP governors who are currently in the custody of security agencies.

The lawmakers said “The detention of Sule Lamido, Gabriel Suswan and Babangida Aliyu raises a very big question about human rights compliance and its a worrying trend about happenings in our country today.

“A situation where you can be set up through security agencies and put in prison for nothing sounds the death kneel to democracy and human rights in Nigeria.”

On planned invasion of Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu’s apartments by the EFCC, Abaribe noted that: “The matter of the alleged plans by some persons in the presidency to use the EFCC to harass, intimidate and place the Deputy President of the Senate in detention in the next two weeks, is condemnable and must be disallowed.

“We hereby call on peace loving Nigerians to be aware of this insidious plans to cow any dissenting voices in Nigeria.”

