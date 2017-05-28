Andy Uba PDP Senators to protest against Public Accounts Committee chairman – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Punch
|
Andy Uba PDP Senators to protest against Public Accounts Committee chairman
Pulse Nigeria
Earlier, the PDP caucus had demanded that Uba be removed as chairman of the committee a day after he formally announced his defection. Published: 31 minutes ago; Gbenga Bada. Print; eMail · Andy Uba play. Andy Uba. (Punch) …
PDP minority leaders set to stage protest over Andy Uba
PDP Senators Pressure Saraki to Sack Andy Uba
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!