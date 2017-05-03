PDP Senators protest attacks on opposition from Presidency
Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 8th Assembly, under the aegis of PDP Caucus, have condemned the continued clampdowns on members of the opposition by “some cabals within the Presidency.” This is coming on the heels of the allegation by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, that plans were […]
