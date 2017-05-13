PDP Southeast to Oyegun: Deliver South-South to APC if you’re strong

Those Defecting To APC Did It Under Disguised Arrangement

The Southeast National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Austin Umahi, yesterday took a swipe at the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Oyegun, over his comment on the zone, challenging him to deliver South-South to APC if he is strong.

Umahi was reacting to Oyegunís comment that APC would sweep the southeast in the 2019 general elections, insisting that the zone is for PDP and its governors have done extremely well within two years of the present administration.

Similarly Umahi†stated that those that decamped to APC from the PDP in the†zone did it under disguised arrangement.

Umahi said that the party was neither worried nor deterred that some of its members defected to the APC because of their predicament, added: ìThey left with an understanding,î expressing optimism that the party would completely reclaim Imo and Anambra states in subsequent general elections.

Umahi who stressed that the South East had no regret voting PDP in the last election, added that Nigerians were already fed up with the APC-led government and would vote them out, come 2019.

