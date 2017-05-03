PDP to Buhari: Do as you advised Yar’Adua

…NBC, Adegboruwa, Tsav, Gololo react

From Mike Effiong, Uyo, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Chinelo Obogo and Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu to live by example, heed his advice to the late former president, the late Musa Yar’Adua and step aside to save the nation the embarrassment of working from home.

The party called for the setting up of a medical council to examine and report the true state of his health to the nation so that informed comments and decisions could be made about his occupation of the seat of power.

The Akwa Ibom State publicity secretary of PDP, Mr. Ini Ememobong who gave these positions, said it was a gross abuse of office for the president to continuously absent himself from office.

“If the framers of the constitution wanted the president to work from home, they could have said so. That is why there is delineation between the office and the home. One of the conditions expected of somebody running for the Office of the President is being physically and mentally sound.

“So if the president is unfit to attend two Federal Executive Council meetings, how is the country running? He was unfit to attend a critical event like May Day celebration where the entire workers expected him to address them on issues bordering on their welfare, it is something that is disturbing.

“So PDP, as a party, has a great respect for the president and his office. We do not intend to pay them back in the same coin that they paid us. But because karma is involved and whatever a man sows, he shall reap, we are only asking the president to take the advice he gave to the Federal Executive Council over Yar’Adua. He knows what the position is. He should take his advice as he advised the Federal Executive Council to determine the health of Umar Yar’Adua. We are not saying anything new. We are only saying: prophet, heal thyself.”

The PDP said Nigerians must react if Buhari refused to take his own advice.

“The people who criticised Yar’Adua, this is an opportunity to remind them of what they said then because truth is universal and timeless. So, Nigerians should rise up… He either resigns honourably if his health can no longer carry him or he tells Nigerians the true position of his health so that we can evaluate.”

Meanwhile, activist and lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has urged the National Assembly to declare the office of the president vacant, even as the Nigerian Baptist Convention advised Buhari to immediately proceed for further medical treatment.

In a press statement issued yesterday, Adegboruwa said: “Even though the president is human, the Constitution anticipates a fit and proper chief executive to be in charge of and run the affairs of Nigeria, which General Buhari cannot presently fulfill.

The activist said in the meantime, the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo should be sworn in as acting President.

According to him, Nigeria cannot continue in fashion whereby a cabal has taken over the affairs of the country, causing great panic in the land, purely for their own selfish ends.

“We do not need to wait for the Yar’Adua scenario before we take steps to save the President from himself and his handlers. I do sympathize with the President but that sympathy is dwindling daily on account of the President’s quest to hold on to power at all costs, even when it is manifestly clear that he is not fit to do so,” he said.

But the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) cautioned against making “unnecessary remarks” on the health of the president.

A statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu said the ACF had observed with concern that some individuals were carelessly making unnecessary remarks pertaining to the health of Buhari.

“ACF advises Nigerians to please pray for the improvement of Mr. President’s health so that he can serve the Nation with more vigour,” it said.

The Nigerian Baptist Convention in a communique issued during the recent 104th annual session of the denomination presided over by Rev. Samson Ayokunle Ayokunle, who doubles as president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), expressed dismay at the lack of openness of the presidency in informing Nigerians of the true state of Buhari’s health.

“We observe with dismay, the political undercurrents that surrounds the health of the president, especially the lack of openness in telling Nigerians that he went for medical attention. We advise the president not to hesitate in going for further treatment if that would help in quickly restoring him back to sound health so as to continue performing his duties to the nation.”

Notwithstanding his health status, Buhari could still contest the 2019 presidential election, said ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav and national coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Garus Gololo.

Both Tsav and Gololo spoke separately against the backdrop of calls for Buhari to resign and concentrate on his health.

Tsav, however, called on Buhari to obey his doctors’ advice that he should take some rest.

“It is necessary for him to heed their advice as he is doing presently. Buhari’s age is not a barrier at all. Afterall, President Mugabe is older than him and still ruling. If he (Buhari) is strong enough, why not? He can even contest for 2019. However, if his health will not permit him, he should take a rest.”

On his part, Gololo who claimed that he saw President Buhari in Abuja last week and even shook hands with him maintained that he was healthy and fit to rule.

“Those calling on him to resign are opposition. He is healthy and capable to contest in 2019. Mr. President is coming solidly and he will win again.”

