PDP to challenge result of Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency by-election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to challenge in court, the result of the just concluded Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency by-election in Katsina State.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC conducted the election last Saturday following the death of member representing the constituency, Alhaji Sani Bello.

The APC candidate, Mansir Ali won the election with over 27,000 votes, while PDP candidate, Nazifi Yusuf scored 19,000 votes to come second.

Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, the state PDP Chairman, said that the party would go to court because the election was ‘’neither free nor fair.’’

He alleged that election was characterised by snatching of election materials by the ruling party.

“There were reports of snatching of ballot boxes, intimidation of the electorate and use of money during the election, which are considered as threats to Nigerian democracy.

“Government officials and political thugs did not allow electorates to vote in 23 polling units.

“So, about 13,240 people were not allowed to cast their votes during the election,’’ he said.

The chairman said that the election was “inconclusive’’, hence the need for INEC to reverse announcement of the winner until the electorate in the affected areas were allowed to cast their votes.

“We are calling on the INEC to declare the election inconclusive and conduct the election in those polling units or we take legal action,’’ he said.

According to him, card reader machines were not used in about 90 percent of the polling units during the accreditation of voters.

