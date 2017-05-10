PDP won’t win in any Lagos council, says Tinubu – Nigeria Today

Pages Navigation Menu

PDP won't win in any Lagos council, says Tinubu

PDP won't win in any Lagos council, says Tinubu
All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday predicted success for the party in the July 22 local government polls in Lagos State.
