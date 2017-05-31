Peace Corps: How Nneji forged my signature, overthrew me as Commandant General – Ogoegbunam‎ alleges

Founder of National Unity and Peace Corps, Prof. Humphrey Ogoegbunam, has alleged that Dr. Chinedu Nneji forged his signature at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and declared himself the Commandant General of the Corps. This was even as he admitted that the bill passed by the National Assembly was purely that of Dickson Akoh’s Peace […]

Peace Corps: How Nneji forged my signature, overthrew me as Commandant General – Ogoegbunam‎ alleges

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

