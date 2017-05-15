Peace Corps vs Police: Court fixes date to hear fundamental rights suit

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed May 31 to commence hearing in the enforcement of fundamental human rights suit brought against the Nigeria Police and four others by trustees of the Peace Corps of Nigeria and its National Commandant, Dickson Akoh. Akoh, who had demanded N2bn as compensation, instituted the suit against the Inspector […]

Peace Corps vs Police: Court fixes date to hear fundamental rights suit

