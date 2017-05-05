Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Criminals’ shouldn’t have right to ask for search warrants – Mbalula – News24

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

'Criminals' shouldn't have right to ask for search warrants – Mbalula
News24
Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula addresses Elsie's River community leaders on the action police will take to address gangsterism in the area. (James de Villiers, News24). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us
'Corruption within SAPS, society must be dealt with decisively'Eyewitness News

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.