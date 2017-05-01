Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peasant Farmers inaugurate watchdog C’ttee to curb fertilizer smuggling – Citifmonline

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Peasant Farmers inaugurate watchdog C’ttee to curb fertilizer smuggling – Citifmonline

Citifmonline

Peasant Farmers inaugurate watchdog C'ttee to curb fertilizer smuggling
Citifmonline
The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has inaugurated fertilizer security watchdog committees in all border towns across the country to help curb the menace of smuggling the commodity across neighboring countries. The fertilizer watchdog …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.