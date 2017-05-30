Peeling Isn’t Just Skin Dryness. It Can Be Way More Than It!

Peeling in feet and hands are a common problem for many people. Although this disease does not endanger or greatly affect health, it causes aesthetic and nuisance in daily life. Therefore, “how to stop peeling” is always the most popular questions of all readers, it is the reason why you should spend time to read the post to know the way to treat the problem to rejuvenate the skin and prevent recurrence.

What does “peeling” mean and Why does it come?

Peeling hand and foot disease is called horn disease or palm eczema and eczema. Expressions that are visible when peeling the skin of the limbs are the soles of the feet, hands that crack or peel off, peeling off each other, touching the feel of rubbing. There is some causes of peeling skin including:

Inflammation caused by exposure to chemicals, soap, detergents, lime, cement and heavy metals

Atopic dermatitis: occurs in people with allergy.

Pathology: psoriasis, fungal skin, eczema, lichen, scabies, bottle and arsenic poisoning.

Other factors: excessive sweating, neurological disorders; poor nutrition and lack of vitamins A, B, PP.

How can I treat the peeling situation at home?

In fact, when you get the problem, you should see the doctor to get advice and treat as well as soon as possible. However, if you do not have time and don’t want to see doctor, you can refer to some way to treat the peeling skin.

Drug-related treatment

Patients can apply moisturizer, Vaseline or Aderma-Exomega 2 times a day to moisturize and soften the skin, helping to reduce inflammation and irritation.

In the case of peeling and itching, you use antihistamines such as Loratadine 10mg per day to relieve symptoms.

Use vitamin A 5000UI with 2 pills/day and vitamin B 3 pills/day. Used for 10 days

How about natural remedies?

Avoid touch with chemicals, detergents, soaps and heavy metals to prevent further illness.

Do not peel your hand skin or feet skin, or brush and rubbing salt to peel off the skin as quickly as possible, which can cause infection and bleeding. Try to do not work such as laundry, dish-washing, mopping, typing and playing piano.

Add plenty of green vegetables, roots, fresh fruit to provide the vitamins and minerals needed for the body. You can choose the best blender for smoothies to make delicious fruit juice. Drink plenty of water to keep the skin dry

Some tips for effective skin treatment

Use olive oil to moisturise your skin!

The vitamin E content in olive oil helps moisturize the skin, soothe the skin and help prevent irritation. Therefore, using olive oil to massage hands after washing your hands and feet can prevent peeling.

Rub Your Skin with Garlic!

Take some raw garlic then brushing into the hands and feet peeling flak about 20 minutes. Apply twice a day, within a week will give good results.

Using fresh milk to nourish your body

Ingredients in fresh milk have the ability to nourish the skin, making it soft and smooth. In addition to drinking milk to strengthen the body and help sleep well, you can soak in warm milk mixed with honey to help skin dry less; peeling skin is also very good.

These are some of the most effective hand-peeling treatments that you can refer to and apply to eliminate this annoying skin disease. However, if after using above methods do not achieve the desired effect, you should go to the hospital for appropriate treatment counseling. Furthermore, you should eat more nutritious foods and vegetables. Also, don’t forget to drink 2 liters of water a day to prevent the problem.

