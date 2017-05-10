PenCom releases N54bn to FG retirees
National Pension Commission (PenCom) on Tuesday released the accrued benefits of retired workers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government who retired from service between January and August 2016. The total amount released for payment of the retirees was about N54bn. This is contained in a statement byHead, Corporate Communications, PenCom, Mr. Emeka […]
